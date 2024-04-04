Prince Faisal Chairs Jordan Olympic Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, Head of the Jordan Olympic Committee, led a General Assembly on Wednesday at Al Hussein Youth City.Prince Faisal commended the significant efforts of the Jordanian sports framework in continuously attaining milestones and elevating Jordan's profile internationally, particularly with the upcoming Olympic Games scheduled in Paris next summer.Prince Faisal offered congratulations on the qualification of five athletes thus far for the forthcoming Olympic Games: the taekwondo quartet comprising Juliana Sadiq, Rama Abu Rub, Zaid Mustafa, and Saleh Sharbati, alongside national boxing team member Obada Kasba.He emphasized the ongoing importance of advancing Jordanian sports, extending his best wishes to national team members in their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.The session included the endorsement of financial and administrative reports for 2023 and deliberations on proposed amendments to align the Olympic Committee's regulations with the Olympic Charter of the International Olympic Committee.Before the General Assembly, the Olympic Committee convened its Board of Directors meeting, focusing on the committee's achievements during the current year's first quarter and initiatives supporting the objectives of Jordan's national sports strategy.