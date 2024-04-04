Medicenna To Present At The 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HOUSTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is scheduled to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto from April 16-17, 2024.



Details on the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto

Webcast:

Webcast and replay information for this event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Medicenna's website at . The replay will be available for 90 days.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. For more information, please visit: bloomburton/conference .

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class empowered superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITsTM (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASKTM (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically“cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact:

Christina Cameron

Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics

...

(647) 953-0673