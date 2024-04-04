Oculis To Participate At Upcoming April Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis's management will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Needham Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate presentation
Presenter: Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer
Presentation date and time: April 11, 2024 at 8:00 am EDT
Location: Virtual
Webcast: here
Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference
Date: April 16-17, 2024
Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative to request meetings.
About Oculis
Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis's highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis's goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.
