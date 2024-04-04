2024 Farm-To-Fork Cold Supply Chain Growth Opportunity Analysis: Agricultural Production, Intermediate Production, And Retail Trade And Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Farm-to-Fork Cold Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The farm-to-fork (F2F) industry encompasses every stage that food passes through before it ends up on the consumer's tables. These stages include agricultural production, intermediate production, and retail trade and services. This study focuses on the cold supply chain of the F2F ecosystem, which specifically involves refrigerated storage and distribution capabilities.

As this study covers the overall F2F ecosystem, variables such as pricing and unit forecasts are too varied to provide a statistically meaningful analysis and are therefore only discussed qualitatively. The geographic coverage for this study is global, with focus on 3 regions: North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). To measure the industry size, the study is based on vendor revenue and calculated in US dollars ($).

The analysis includes the most relevant industry drivers and restraints, regional and global industry regulations, and customer trends to provide a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing the international food cold chain. The analysis also identifies major players in the global F2F cold supply chain industry, including their specific business strategies, as well as and most significant overall growth opportunities.

Presenting insights into emerging trends and technologies that are transforming the way food moves from farm to fork, this global analysis equips industry stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities in the evolving F2F cold supply chain sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Blockchain for Food Traceability

Growth Opportunity 2 - End-to-End Integration of India's Food Supply Chains Growth Opportunity 3 - Predictive Technologies for Precise Supply Chain Management

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Farm-to-Fork Cold Supply Chain Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Farm-to-Fork Process

Farm-to-Fork Process - Key Factors Influencing Growth

Regional Segmentation

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - NALA

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - EMEA

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - APAC

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - International

Key Competitors

Customer Trends

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Region - NALA

Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Region - EMEA

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC

