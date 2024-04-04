Ooredoo Kuwait Unveils Exclusive Roaming Packages for Umrah Pilgrims

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait – April 3rd, 2024- During the peak travel season for visiting Saudi Arabia in the last days of Ramadan and performing Umrah rituals, Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s leading telecom company in integrated and innovative communication services, has unveiled its new and distinctive offers for comprehensive roaming services dedicated to customers planning to visit the Kingdom in the upcoming period.



To ensure that these travelers maintain seamless communication with their loved ones, friends, and families in Kuwait, without concerns about exorbitant roaming charges or service disruptions, Ooredoo presented a special plan for both current postpaid and prepaid customers during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.



It's noteworthy that both new and existing customers can seamlessly activate the roaming offer through their Ooredoo app, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait consistently endeavors to champion communication values in society by offering a plethora of roaming packages, catering to the needs of travelers during every season. These packages not only provide flexibility in communication but also enhance the sense of security while abroad.



These offerings underscore Ooredoo's commitment to enhancing its customers' experience and upgrading their world. The company provides dependable communication services both domestically and internationally, demonstrating its dedication to being the preferred choice for customers seeking reliable roaming solutions.

Driven by technological advancements and enticing offers, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to adapt to evolving user needs, ensuring the highest quality standards are met and customer aspirations are fulfilled.







