Salik warns customers against fraudulent websites, phishing

(MENAFN) SALIC (PJSC), the entity responsible for operating the traffic toll system in the Emirate of Dubai, has issued a cautionary advisory to its customers regarding the proliferation of fraudulent websites and phishing scams impersonating the company. In light of the escalating threat posed by these fraudulent activities, SALIC has urged customers to exercise vigilance and discernment when interacting with digital platforms, particularly social media sites and email communications.



The advisory specifically warns customers to be wary of misleading emails and fraudulent social media posts that falsely claim to represent SALIC or offer investment opportunities in SALIC shares. Moreover, customers are cautioned against accessing fake websites that purport to facilitate activities such as recharging Salik account balances or purchasing recharge cards. SALIC emphasizes the importance of relying exclusively on the company's official pages and verified sources of information to mitigate the risk of falling victim to fraudulent schemes.



To further safeguard customers against potential threats, SALIC has implemented a series of precautionary measures. These measures include advising customers to ensure secure connections when accessing electronic links, emphasizing the use of URLs beginning with "https://" as opposed to "http://", as the former offers enhanced security. Additionally, customers are urged to exercise caution when encountering suspicious links and pop-up ads, as these may redirect them to malicious websites designed to compromise personal data.



SALIC underscores its commitment to prioritizing customer security and protecting them from fraudulent activities by providing guidance on how to identify and avoid potential threats. Customers are encouraged to stay informed about the latest security updates through SALIC's official website and approved communication channels. Furthermore, SALIC advises customers to verify the authenticity of emails claiming to be from the company before taking any action, thereby mitigating the risk of falling prey to phishing scams.



By proactively educating its customers and implementing precautionary measures, SALIC aims to empower individuals to navigate the digital landscape safely and securely, thereby reinforcing trust and confidence in its services.

