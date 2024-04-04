Ukrainian Heads Of Cities To Attend International Mayors Summit 2024 In Moldova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian city leaders will be joined by their foreign counterparts, innovators, and policymakers at the International Mayors Summit 2024 in Dănceni, Moldova, on April 11.

That's according to the the event's organizer, Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), funded by USAID, Ukrinform reports.

Themed "Building Resilient Communities Through Innovation and Cooperation," this year's Summit is dedicated to lead the way to the future of urban development and resilience.

Over 200 heads of cities and communities will take part in the event, including mayors of Chortkiv, Kopychyntsi, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and also potential investors and representatives from the European Union.

Mayors will deliver pitches to share the experience in innovative strategies employed to address local challenges“through creativity and collaboration with diverse approaches to urban problem-solving”.

Danilov will become new Ukraine's ambassador to– President

The forum will host a number of panels. One will discuss innovations and digital transformation in local government, and how digitalization is redefining the governance landscape, improving citizen services, and enhancing administrative efficiency.

Another panel entitled“EU Membership – Regional Efforts” will tell about the transformative impact of EU programs and funds on urban modernization and development, featuring insights from an EU representative on existing and upcoming initiatives.

The Rebuild Ukraine Panel will offer a critical discussion on the ongoing efforts and future plans for rebuilding Ukrainian cities, focusing on resilience, infrastructure, and community restoration.

Session on the Power of Partnership Award will mark successful city partnerships through presentations by mayor pairs, highlighting their collaborative projects and the potential for new alliances.

The Innovative Solutions Exhibition will showcase technologies designed to enhance city living - from online voting systems to virtual reality in urban planning, as well as tools that promise a more sustainable, convenient, and vibrant environment.

The Summit, endorsed by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, serves as a“unique chance for mayors, government officials, experts from across the EU, businesses working with local authorities and beyond to come together and envision the future of urban development, resilience, and innovation”.

The participation of representatives from diverse countries, including Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Sweden, Italy and France, ensures a global platform for exchanging innovative solutions and success stories in urban development.

Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF) is a pioneering $285 million fund in Ukraine and Moldova, investing over $188 million in 136 companies and unlocking $2.4 billion over 29 years. Thanks to the special format of the summit, participants gain new knowledge and create strong connections with outstanding leaders in urban transformation from around the world, participate in a session of rapid business meetings, have the opportunity to test various solutions for cities, sign memorandums and initiate projects.