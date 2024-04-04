Azerbaijan Takes Measures To Minimize Pollution Of Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is taking measures to minimise the pollution of theCaspian Sea.

Azernews reports that the Deputy Minister of Ecology and NaturalResources, Umayra Taghiyeva, said this during the five-way meetingof the heads of the General Prosecutor's Offices of the Caspianstates on "Environmental Offences in the Caspian Sea Area:Strategies of the Prosecutor's Offices for the Protection of theMarine Environment".

According to her, effective use of the natural resources of theCaspian Sea is an important task for the Caspian countries.

"The problem of the Caspian Sea unites five countries. Thesecountries have a common responsibility to prevent pollution and touse the resources of the Caspian without harm."

The deputy minister stressed that initiatives related to theCaspian Sea will be included in the agenda of the 29th session ofthe Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku.

U. Taghiyeva also suggested conducting joint monitoring in theCaspian Sea.