Iran’s TEDPIX closes Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a significant surge as the TEDPIX, its main index, gained 5,642 points to reach 2,150,209. As the most prominent stock exchange in Iran, the TSE plays a pivotal role in the country's financial landscape, alongside other key exchanges such as the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which comprises the over-the-counter (OTC) market.



To ensure transparency and instill psychological security in the stock market, Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has initiated ten supervisory programs, according to statements by Amir-Mehdi Sabaei, the organization's spokesman. These programs encompass various measures aimed at promoting healthy transactions and fostering confidence among investors.



One of the primary measures involves categorizing market violations based on their severity and implementing corresponding regulatory actions, ranging from issuing systemic notices and administrative warnings to reporting crimes to higher authorities. Additionally, an intelligent system for automatic monitoring alerts to violators is being developed to enhance surveillance capabilities.



The SEO also plans to publish periodic reports detailing supervisory measures taken, including the names of violators after the issuance of final warnings, as per relevant regulations. Regular evaluations of stock exchange regulatory measures, intensified penalties for criminal activities in cyberspace, and educational initiatives to enhance awareness of market manipulation are among the other programs being implemented.



The Iranian government's commitment to restoring shareholders' trust in the stock market has prompted a series of reforms aimed at revitalizing market dynamics. Over the past two years, the government has pursued sixteen practical measures to address structural issues and facilitate market growth, demonstrating a concerted effort to bolster Iran's financial ecosystem.

