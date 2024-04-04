China’s northwestern city of Mangya experiences 5.5-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) Early on Thursday, reports from local media indicated that Mangya City in northwestern China's Qinghai province was struck by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake. The seismic event occurred at 8:39 AM local time (0039 GMT) at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).



However, there were discrepancies in the measurements provided by different agencies, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) recording the earthquake at a slightly lower magnitude of 5.3. Despite the variation in measurements, there have been no reports of casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake, providing some relief to residents of the affected area.



The China Earthquake Networks Center, corroborating the magnitude reported by local media, also measured the earthquake at 5.5. This aligns with the accounts provided by the Global Times, indicating consistency in the assessment of the seismic event within China.



Although the earthquake's depth and magnitude may have caused concern among residents, the absence of reported casualties or significant damage thus far suggests that the impact may have been relatively limited. Nevertheless, seismic events of this nature serve as reminders of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and response measures in vulnerable regions like Qinghai province.

