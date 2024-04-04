'Cannot Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans Nor Abuse Wealth Creators..' Gourav Vallabh Quits Congress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The procession of leaders resigning from the Congress party continued as yet another leader, Gourav Vallabh resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation lettr on social media platform X, Vallabh said: "I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country from morning till evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party."

As Congress spokesperson, Vallabh had been representing the party on television debates on finance and economy-related issues

In his resignation letter, he said, "These days the party is heading in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about conducting caste-based surveys and on the other hand, we are coming across as against the entire Hindu community, and favouring a particular community. This is against the fundamental principles of the party."

"On economic matters, the party's current stand has always been to run down and abuse the country's wealth creators. We are against the economic policies and reforms that the world is lauding us for. The party's outlook has been negative towards every investment coming to the country. Is earning money by doing business wrong?"

"When I accepted the Congress party's membership, my intention was to use my knowledge and abilities for the interest of the nation. We may not have been in power, but we could presented the economic agenda mentioned in the party's manifesto to the rest of the country. But there was no attempt made, which, for someone who knows about finance and economy, is unacceptable to bear. The manner in which the party is going in a directionless manner, I cannot come to terms with it. I will neither aise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country from morning to evening. That is why I I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party," he concluded.