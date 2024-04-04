Landmines Impede Reconstruction And Rebuilding Efforts And Return Of Idps - Hikmet Hajiyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of the 30-year military occupation of Armenia, theliberated territories of Azerbaijan were heavily contaminated withmines by Armenia, Azernews reports, citing a postshared by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy AffairsDepartment of the Presidential Administration, in his X account onoccasions of April 4 - the International Day of Mine Awareness andAssistance to Mine Action.

The post reads:

"As a result of Armenia's 30 year long military occupation,liberated territories of Azerbaijan are densely contaminated withthe landmines by Armenia.

Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosivedevices continue to cause death to our civilians and injury andimpede reconstruction and rebuilding efforts and return ofIDPs.

Civilians, as well as children, are among the victims."