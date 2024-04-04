Ultimovacs To Present Poster At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, April 4, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, today announces that the data from the TENDU-101 study in patients with relapse after primary radical prostatectomy (NCT04701021) will be presented in a poster at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Additionally, a poster with results related to the Phase I study in prostate cancer (NCT01784913) at Oslo University Hospital will be presented at AACR. The presentation focuses on the changes in transcriptome and TCR-repertoire pre- and post-treatment of hTERT vaccination in combination with androgen deprivation therapy and radiotherapy.



Presentation Details:

Poster title: CT108 / 16 - Phase I data from TENDU-101, a first-in-human trial of a novel synthetic peptide conjugate cancer vaccine platform assessed in recurrent prostate cancer patients before salvage treatment

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 1

Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Board Number: 16

Presenter: Sara Mangsbo

Clinical trial abstracts are under embargo and will be released at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, April 5.



Poster title: 7044 / 11 - Transcriptome and TCR repertoire in human telomerase reverse transcriptase peptide vaccine treated metastatic prostate cancer patients

Session Title: Genomics and Immunooncology

Date and Time: Monday April 10, 2024, 9:00 – 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 16

Poster Board Number: 11

Presenter: Reetta Nätkin

Abstract:

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead cancer vaccine candidate UV1 is an off-the-shelf vaccine directed against human telomerase (hTERT), an antigen present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. A broad clinical program, with Phase II trials in five cancer indications enrolling more than 670 patients, aims to investigate UV1's impact in combination with other immunotherapies in multiple cancer types. UV1 is a patented technology owned by Ultimovacs. In addition, Ultimovacs' adjuvant platform, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) technology, combines tumor-specific antigens and adjuvant in the same molecule and is in Phase I clinical development. The Company is listed on Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange (ULTI).

