Secretary Of State Blinken Drives From Paris To Brussels As Plain Breaks Down

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken wasforced to drive from Paris to Brussels because of a planemalfunction, local media reported Wednesday.

After arriving in France in a Boeing 737 aircraft, which hasbeen modified for U.S. officials' use, Blinken met French PresidentEmmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss their support for Ukraine andthe need to increase aid to Gaza.

The aircraft in question later suffered a technical problem, butthe cause is not yet known, according to local media.

Recall that similar incident had happened once before when theSecretary of State had to attend the World Economic Forum.