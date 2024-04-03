Amiri Diwan Announces Eid Al Fitr Holiday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the Amiri Diwan announced that the Eid holiday will be as follows:
Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities, and public institutions starts on Sunday 28 Ramadan 1445 AH, corresponding to April 7, 2024, and ends on Monday, corresponding to April 15, 2024. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday. (QNA)
