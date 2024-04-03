Al Shaqab League's 3Rd Leg Showjumping Event From April 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The third leg of Al Shaqab League showjumping event will be staged at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab from April 4-6.

The event will include multiple categories in showjumping across various age groups including the following Al Shaqab League national classes and categories: Intro 1, Intro 2, Intro 3, Future Champions, Junior Champions, Youth Champions and Ladies Class.

Registration for the event is open to all Riding Academy members and outside riders.

All classes will adhere to the rules and regulations set by the FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale), except for the introductory classes.

Al Shaqab has extended invitation to all riders, equestrian enthusiasts, and the wider community to participate in the event which reinforces the promotion of sport and shared equestrian values.