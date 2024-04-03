Asia Broadband Initiates Drill Program In Gold Production Area On Strategic High-Grade Property, As Gold Continues Upward Momentum

The initial Picachos drill program is currently identifying targets and drilling depths based on the extension of data gathered from due diligence activities conducted prior to the property acquisition. The Company is currently refining the scope of the drill program to set the Phase I budget in the coming weeks. AABB management and mining operations are exhilarated with the Picachos project for its potential for rapid development, high production and low operating costs.

“It's a very exciting production area where Picachos is located and the property is a key strategic addition to the Company's mining portfolio that will facilitate the growth of our operations and profitability going forward,” expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

