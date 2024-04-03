Arjun Bijlani Took Inspiration From His Son For Child-Like Sequence In 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Arjun Bijlani, who plays the lead in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' will be seen behaving like a child in the upcoming track.

The actor has shared that his son has been his inspiration to behave in a child-like manner.

The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun and Nikki Sharma respectively. In recent episodes, viewers got to watch Shiv regaining his consciousness and Mandira's (Parineeta Borthakur) truth being exposed in front of everyone.

With the murder of Shiv's mother, Gayatri, audiences are in for high-octane drama as Shakti tries to find out the actual killer and save her husband Shiv from the revolting accusation of having murdered his own mother. Shiv is traumatised because of the loss of his mother.

As seen in the recent promo, he has lapsed into behaving like a child after the shock of his mother's loss renders him mentally unstable.

Arjun said: "Portraying Shiv's character has been exciting for me since day one. This character has gone through so many ups and downs in his graph that it is challenging me as an actor and I am loving it. I returned to the sets after my operation and I was informed about this new track in the show."

"I am excited to try something new as it's the first time I will be playing a character that has lapsed into child-like behaviour further to a shock. When I enact the scenes where I am to behave in a child-like manner, my son has been my inspiration as I keep observing his playful body language and expressions daily," he added.

Arjun is married to Neha Swami. They have a baby boy named Ayaan.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' airs on Zee TV.