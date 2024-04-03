               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR's Department Increases Revenues From Non-Oil Exports


4/3/2024 5:12:11 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

In January-February this year, the Marketing and EconomicOperations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan(SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $62,3 million, Azernews reports.

This is $2,1 million or 3,5 % more than in January 2023.

In January, Azerbaijan's exports amounted to $4,8 billion, andin the non-oil sector $455 million.

