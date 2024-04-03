Ushering in a new era in Hatchback excellence, MG Motor launches the all-new MG3 in the Middle East.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the official dealer for MG Motor in Saudi Arabia, has announced the introduction of the all-new MG3, a compact hatchback, in Saudi Arabia, further diversifying MG’s highly popular lineup of economical vehicles. Boasting a captivating design, cutting-edge technology, and delivering excellent performance, the all-new MG3 comes with a 1.5L petrol engine.

Prices for the all-new MG3 starts from SAR 47,035 (including VAT) boosted with a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer warranty. The new MG3 is packed with new and innovative features such as a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems, helping it maintain high levels of safety on the road.

From its dynamic front face to its athletic side body, the new MG3 is redefining the hatchback experience. The model’s exterior features include a hunting-eye headlamp and light-trailed tail lamp, which is not only enhancing its stylish appearance but also ensuring visibility and safety in all driving conditions. On the interior, the model features a technologically advanced cockpit, characterized by a sophisticated design theme and a racing steering wheel that balances comfort and performance seamlessly.

MG’s all-new compact hatchback offers a host of technological features, including a 7-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for effortless connectivity. Prioritizing both comfort and practicality, the MG3 is designed to provide ample interior space and optimal vision.

Offering a wide range of active safety features and having been subjected to rigorous testing across climatic extremes, the MG3 ensures peace of mind on the road for all occupants. Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on model, are Front Collision Warning and Emergency Lane Keep System.

The new MG3 is equipped with an advanced petrol engine, mated to a CVT transmission, and delivers 109 HP. With a peak torque of 142 NM, the new model is highly economical, while offering a fun driving experience with agile handling and flexible steering, redefining fun on the road.

Available in three trim levels - STD, COM and DEL - the MG3 caters to diverse preferences. The STD model comes with features such as electric door mirrors, rear parking sensors, hill assist and a multi-function steering wheel, while the COM trim adds 16-inch alloys, AC vents in the second row, and electric parking brake. The DEL trim adds a 360 camera, adaptive cruise control, a leather steering wheel, an electric sunroof, keyless entry, a lane departure alert and leather seats.

Jeddah, the vibrant hub of Saudi Arabia, is buzzing with excitement as people are ready to watch the unveiling of MG3, as well as the grand opening of MG showroom. Situated in King Abdulaziz Road and has a built-in area of 1225 square meters, the new showroom embodies the pinnacle of the MG’s luxury and redefines vehicle buying experience of car enthusiasts in all regions. Thanks to MG’s impressive design and cutting-edge technology, the new showroom demonstrates the brand’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

As the curtains rise on the unveiling of MG3, anticipation among assembling car enthusiasts runs high. Thanks to its dynamic lines and captivating aesthetics, MG3 represents the very essence of modern car designs and set a benchmark for style and performance among its class. The all-new MG3 offers a host of advanced features and customizable options, promising an exciting and seamless driving experience. At MG’s showroom, MG3 shines as a lighthouse for innovation and demonstrates the brand’s constant pursuit of perfection in automotive world, while guests are fascinated by its elegant lines and innovative features.

In the presence of senior executives of Jiad Modern Motors lead by Managing Director of the company Eng. Ihab Elfeky, distinguished businessmen, local media representatives and social media influencers, Eng. Ihab Elfeky emphasized the importance of this new showroom to MG brand in the western region saying “The opening of MG’s new showroom in Jeddah, which is situated in an strategic location at King Abdulaziz Road, demonstrates the commitment of Jiad Modern Motors to meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in the western region by offering unmatched experience in terms of sales, comprehensive lineup of high-quality cars for our valued customers as a part of our company’s strategy to expand showrooms to meet the growing demand for MG cars in the Saudi market and to enhance after-sales services outlets, as well as facilitating the supply and distribution of spare parts and offering quality services to MG customers. Among the brand’s latest cars, the all-new MG3, which will be introduced in the Saudi and middle east market, offers an exciting and economical driving experience that will definitely be a valuable addition to the Saudi market. Featuring an impressive design and advanced technological features, the MG3 further diversifies the brand’s highly popular lineup of vehicles in the Saudi market and ushers in a new era in hatchback excellence”.



Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Middle East, commented: "We continue to work very closely with our headquarters to ensure that we’re offering our customers the most unique and convenient models and with optimal efficiency. The MG 3 stands out with its agile design, intelligent technology, and economic yet fun-to-drive performance. This compact sedan will set a new benchmark for hatchbacks in the region. It is the perfect option for customers who are seeking great value-for-money, reliability and positive ownership experience that MG is known for”





