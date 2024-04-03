Adani Group Becomes India’S 1St ‘Das Hazari’ In Renewables Sector With Over 10,000 MW Portfolio

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 3 (IANS) In a first for the country, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), on Wednesday, said that it has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable and clean power to the national grid.

AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

"We are proud to be India's first 'das hazari' in the renewables space,” said Gautam Adani, Adani Group's Founder and Chairman.

“In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity,” Gautam Adani added.

The company's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

“In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda - a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them,” said Gautam Adani.

“This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy,” the Adani Group Founder noted.

In line with AGEL's pledge to enhance natural and social capital, the company is pursuing sustainable practices across its operations.

AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'single-use plastic free', 'zero waste-to-landfill' and 'water positive for plants with more than 200 MW capacity'.

AGEL is developing the world's largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city.