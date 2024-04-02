Newcastle Boss Howe Sends Arsenal, Tottenham Warning Over £100M Bids For Premier League Star

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United don't“want to lose”Alexander Isak this summer amid claims Arsenal and Tottenham arelining up bids.

The Sweden international has been in good form this season andhas scored 18 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for theMagpies.

Isak also scored ten Premier League goals in his first season atSt James' Park after making a club-record £63m move from La Ligaside Real Sociedad in August 2022.

And his brilliant form has attracted interest from fellowPremier League clubs in Arsenal and Tottenham with The Suninsisting that the north London duo are set 'to launch £100millionmoves' for Isak this summer.

The report adds that 'fears remain that Newcastle may have tocash in to navigate FFP rules, especially if they finish outside ofthe European places' and that 'huge offers from Champions Leagueclubs will be hard to ignore'.

It comes after Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales admittedin January that the Magpies could have to sell players to complywith the Premier League's financial rules.

“If we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times itis necessary to trade your players,” Eales said.

“Whether that is because of the players' contract length, theoffer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas,all of this could make sense to trade.

“In the world of PSR, everybody has their price. Look atLiverpool. They sold Philippe Coutinho to bring in Allison andVirgil van Dijk.

“Jack Grealish went from Aston Villa and they have reinvestedand reloaded, while West Ham made that decision on Declan Rice.

“It's just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on itcreates more headroom to spend and you have to keep growing thatheadroom.”

But Magpies boss Howe doesn't think Isak will be one of thoseplayers and has warned Arsenal and Tottenham that“no one connectedwith Newcastle would want to lose him”.

“He's an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastlewould want to lose him,” said Howe.

“He was excellent on Saturday. He didn't score in open play buthis two penalties were outstanding and his general play was verygood.