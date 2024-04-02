ANAMA Employee Hit By Mine In Azerbaijan's Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, the district prosecutor's office receivedinformation about the injury of one person in the area ofSaricali village, which was freed from occupation, in Agdamregion.

The district prosecutor's office told AZERTAC that as a resultof the incident, Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu, born in 1987, anemployee of the Minesweeping Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan(ANAMA), who was conducting demining operations in the area, wasinjured and the equipment used was damaged.

Currently, Khayyam Aliyev's condition is satisfactory.

The prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident andtook other necessary procedural actions.

An investigation is underway at the Aghdam District Prosecutor'sOffice.