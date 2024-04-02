               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China To Make 5Nm Chips With SAQP Process


4/2/2024 7:06:16 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A Beijing-based state-owned enterprise reportedly has started research on a multiple-patterning process that can achieve the mass production of 5 nanometer chips.

Naura Technology Group, a Shenzhen-listed company, last month began research on lithography systems that use a technique known as self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP), which can increase a chip's density and performance, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The company's decision to develop the SAQP technology was made last December, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The SCMP report was published after Bloomberg reported on March 22 that SiCarrier, a Shenzhen-based SOE that works with Huawei, in late 2023 had been granted a patent that involves SAQP.

Bloomberg said SiCarrier filed patents for the technology in September 2021 when Naura was also involved in this project.

Some technology experts say the SAQP technology is an old and a low technology that nevertheless may help Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) achieve their goals of making 5nm chips without ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. Some others say there is a long way to go before they succeed.

MENAFN02042024000159011032ID1108051269

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search