China To Make 5Nm Chips With SAQP Process

Since the technology war between China and the United States broke out in 2019, Washington has asked the Dutch government to stop permitting the export of EUV lithography to China. The US has a say in this issue as it owns some essential patents for the making of EUV systems.

From January 1 this year, the Dutch government stopped granting licenses for the shipment to China of ASML's most advanced deep-ultraviolet (DUV) immersion lithography systems (NXT: 2000i, NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i and subsequent systems).

ASML is also banned from selling mature DUV lithography systems such as NXT:1970 and NXT:1980 to some sanctioned Chinese customers, according to the Dutch firm's 2023 annual report. Huawei and SMIC are among the sanctioned firms but they can still source DUV lithography from the secondary markets.

The news that SiCarrier had been granted a SAQP-related patent had been released just a few days before Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on March 27.

Xi said that no force can stop the pace of China's technological progress. He added that creating scientific and technological barriers and severing industrial and supply chains will only lead to division and confrontation. He urged the Netherlands to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese enterprises.



A Beijing-based writer called Zongyun says in an article that it sounds easy to use the SAQP technique but it is actually very difficult.

He says technology giants including Intel Corp tried to use this technology to mass produce their chips but finally gave up.

However, he says he believes that Huawei will be able to mass produce 5nm or smaller chips in the future.

As of now, information about Huawei's yield and its costs for making 5nm chips has remained unavailable.

A technology expert says in a social post that Intel used the SAQP technique to make chips but it ended up using more photomasks than usual to complete the metal layer due to extra cuttings.

The SAQP technique is called a brute-force method as it involves pitch-splitting, or the division of a pattern into two or three parts.



The SAQP can be achieved by applying the self-aligned double patterning (SADP) twice.



In a SADP process, a pattern of lines is made on a hard mask by photolithography. After a spacer is formed on each side of a line, the first pattern is removed. The spacer then becomes the final pattern for the etching of the hard mask.