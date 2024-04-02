Ginni Filaments Ltd. Recognized As Market Leader In Wet Wipes Industry At The 6Th Edition Of Right Hygiene

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd April, 2024: Ginni Filaments Ltd. proudly announces its latest achievement as the recipient of the Market Leader Award in the Wet Wipes category accoladed by BCH at the 6th Edition of Right Hygiene. With unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Consumer Products Division of Ginni Filaments Ltd. has emerged as the largest manufacturer of wet wipes in India, setting new standards in the industry.



Under the visionary leadership of Chief Executive Yash Jaipuria, Executive Director Saket Jaipuria, and CMD Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Ginni Filaments Ltd. has witnessed remarkable growth and success. The Company's commitment to excellence is evident through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, with a collective turnover exceeding 100 Crores for wipes.



Since its inception in 2007, Ginni Filaments Ltd. CPD has continually expanded its capabilities, serving a diverse client base of over 50 national and international customers. The company's vertical integration, from fabric to finished wipes, ensures superior quality control and unmatched product reliability.



In response to the global demand for hygiene solutions, Ginni Filaments Ltd. has demonstrated agility and innovation, achieving a remarkable 50% growth during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the challenges. The company's swift response, including the launch of disinfectant wipes within 30 days, underscores its commitment to meeting customer needs with efficiency and effectiveness.



A testament to its pioneering spirit, Ginni Filaments Ltd. has introduced revolutionary products such as 99% and 99.9% Water Wipes, setting new benchmarks for purity and performance in the market. These innovations, coupled with the company's relentless pursuit of sustainability, have solidified its position as the preferred supplier for leading multinational corporations.



Mr. Yash Jaipuria, Chief Executive of Ginni Filaments Ltd., expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Ginni Filaments, we remain committed to delivering exceptional products while upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility."



Ginni Filaments Ltd. continues to lead by example, not only in business but also in its commitment to social causes and environmental sustainability. Through initiatives such as supporting education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, the company is driving positive change and making a lasting impact on society.



As Ginni Filaments Ltd. looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to innovate, inspire, and exceed expectations in the wet wipes industry.

