Will India Get Permanent UNSC Seat Soon? EAM Jaishankar Says 'We Will Have To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 2 expressed optimism about India getting a permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, reported news agency PTI the minister said that it was 'inevitable', he called for heightened efforts to achieve the goal. Jaishankar pointed out that the international momentum is now favouring India's bid for a permanent seat intellectuals in Rajkot, the external affairs minister said India needs diligent work to secure the coveted position in the world peace body. Currently, Russia, China, France, the United States and the United Kingdom are the five permanent members of the Security Council READ: 'Main aapke ghar ka naam badal doon toh?': Jaishankar reacts to China renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh“The United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, and these five nations decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council,” PTI quoted the minister as saying the evolving global landscape with around 193 countries today, Jaishankar said that the five nations that secured permanent membership had kept their control.\"These five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change. A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind,\" Jaishankar added also spoke regarding collaborative proposals involving India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt, which have been submitted to the UN.\"But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year,\" he said, adding that \"we will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder\".Stressing the importance of mounting pressure, citing recent stalemates over conflicts like the Ukraine war and Gaza, Jaishankar linked the UN's perceived weakening to increased opportunities for India's bid for permanent membership saying, \"There is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened.\"\"There was a deadlock in the UN on the Ukraine war and no consensus was reached in the UN regarding Gaza. I think as this feeling increases, our chances of getting a permanent seat will increase,\" he added agency inputs.

MENAFN02042024007365015876ID1108049971