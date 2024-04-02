Chairperson Of AU Commission Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Chairperson of the African Union Commission H E Moussa Faki received the credentials of H E Saad bin Mubarak Al Nuaimi as Ambassador and Representative of the State of Qatar to the African Union. The Chairperson of the African Union Commission wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties, and bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the African Union further progress and development.

