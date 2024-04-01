IPL 2024: RCB V LSG Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

RCB have lost two games while defending totals and won one while chasing and are sitting ninth in the table. On the other hand, LSG are sixth with one win and a loss in two games.

The two teams have faced each other in four matches in the tournament, with Bengaluru holding the advantage in their matchups.

RCB v LSG Head-to-Head 4:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Lucknow Super Giants - 1

RCB v LSG Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB v LSG match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live broadcast of RCB v LSG match on television in India: RCB v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v LSG will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen