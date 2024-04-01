My Quest Story Pauline Chaves

(MENAFN- 3BL) I started working for Quest Diagnostics in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. I started as a weekend and holiday driver. I enjoyed working my route. I know it sounds crazy, but after my weekend shift, I couldn't wait to go back to work.

Every time I enter a clinic I say,“Hello, it's Quest,” with a big smile, because to me I am on a mission to pick up specimens from the clinics and hospitals to then take them to Quest labs for fast results. Doctors need these results to help their patients get better.

Before I knew it, I was hired full time and loving my career. In my mind I say,“It's not what Quest can do for me, it's what I can do for Quest!” My goal is to not only deliver good customer care and service to our existing clients, but to also make new clients. I always remind my coworkers that we wouldn't have a paycheck without our clients.

Pretty soon clients were calling me“The Quest Girl,” and clients even began asking me to sign birthday cards for their co-workers and treating me like I am part of their department. I sign the cards from The Quest Girl .

The staff and my co-workers here in Modesto, California, are all awesome. They all have a unique way of doing their route. I love working, and I love learning with and from each one of them.

Quest has many opportunities to grow and promote! And I intend to keep climbing that ladder.