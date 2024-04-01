Bengaluru: BMRCL Calls For Tender To Create Feasibility Report For Extending Namma Metro To Tumkur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru metro system is set to undergo a significant expansion, with plans to extend its services to Tumkur. This move promises enhanced connectivity for commuters and opens up new avenues for investment along the metro route.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) revealed its accelerated efforts to extend the metro project to Tumkur. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the city's transportation infrastructure, offering a seamless travel experience between Tumkur and Bengaluru.

The proposed extension will cover a distance of 52.41 kilometres and include 19 stations along the route. With the state government's backing, the project aims to bring the benefits of metro connectivity to residents and businesses in Tumkur, facilitating easier access to Bangalore's bustling urban centre.

BMRCL officials have taken concrete steps towards realising this ambitious project, with invitations for tenders being issued for the feasibility report. This crucial phase will assess the pros and cons of the proposed extension, ensuring that the project aligns with the city's long-term transportation goals.

Furthermore, plans are underway to invite tenders for a Comprehensive Project Report (DPR), laying the groundwork for a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors. This partnership model reflects a commitment to efficient resource utilisation and sustainable development.

The extension of the Bengaluru metro to Tumkur not only promises improved commuter convenience but also presents lucrative investment opportunities along the metro corridor. As connectivity improves, areas along the Tumkur road are expected to witness increased commercial activity and real estate development, attracting both local and international investors.