Moscow possibly to boycott certain French goods

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a warning of potential boycotts on certain French goods following remarks made by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who declared that Russian and Belarusian athletes were unwelcome at the upcoming Olympics. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, took to her Telegram channel to express Moscow's discontent, suggesting retaliatory measures against French products.



Zakharova's remarks come in response to Mayor Hidalgo's statement during a visit to Kiev, where she visited a training center for Ukrainian athletes. Despite Russian and Belarusian athletes being officially permitted to participate in the Olympics as neutrals, Hidalgo asserted that they were not welcome in Paris, which is set to host the games in July and August.



In her statement, Zakharova highlighted Russia's vast array of goods that could potentially replace French products in retaliation for Hidalgo's comments. She warned that further statements of a similar nature from Paris could prompt a strong response from French businesses, drawing parallels with recent protests by agriculture workers in France.



Zakharova's warning underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and France over the issue of Olympic participation, as well as the broader geopolitical dynamics at play. The threat of a boycott reflects Moscow's determination to defend the rights and dignity of its athletes in the face of perceived hostility from foreign officials.



As the diplomatic spat continues to unfold, the possibility of economic repercussions for French businesses adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The exchange serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of sports, politics, and international relations, with ramifications that extend far beyond the realm of athletics.

