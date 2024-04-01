Fire Station Comes Under Fire In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders targeted a fire-rescue unit in Kharkiv region.
That's according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"This night, the enemy hit a settlement near the border with the aggressor state. One of the impacts affected a fire-rescue unit," the report reads.
A third of the fire station building was destroyed. Damage was reported to the windows and gates at the front part of the building, as well as to internal partitions and doors.
Six rescuers were on duty at the moment of the strike but no casualties were reported, the State Emergency Service noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, March 31, Russia shelled the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv region, where civilian casualties were reported, as well as destruction to civil infrastructure and cars.
