Clash In Turkish Municipal Elections Kills One Person, Injured 11 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 31 (KUNA) -- One person was killed and 11 others were injured on Sunday after an armed brawl broke out during the voting process at a polling station in Sur district in Diyarbakir, Turkish media reported.

The Turkish News Agency Ikhlas reported that security sources said that one person was killed and 11 others were injured in brawl incidents on the sidelines of the municipal elections in southeastern Turkey.

The election also saw clashes using guns, sticks and stones that took place during the voting process in the Agaclidere district of Turkiye's eastern Diyarbakir province.

Turkey has witnessed a vote in the municipal elections today, which are crucial in the country, as the results of the elections are expected to make a change in Turkiye. (end)

