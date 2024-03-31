Ombudsman's Office Representatives Visit Azerbaijan Air Force's Military Unit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the joint action plan for 2024,representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited one of themilitary units of the Air Force, Azernews reportsciting the Defense Ministry .

The delegation reviewed the soldiers' dormitory, canteen,warehouse, and other facilities in the territory of the militaryunit, as well as familiarized themselves with the conditionsprovided for the military personnel. The guests also inquired aboutthe organization of medical services at the medical point.

Then the Ombudsman's Office representatives met with theservicemen, and gave lectures on the protection of servicemen'srights, the study of the situation regarding the protection ofhuman rights and other topics.

In the end, the military personnel's questions wereanswered.