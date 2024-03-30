Amir Discusses With President Of Cote D'ivoire Bilateral Relations, International Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire HE Alassane Ouattara, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Saturday from HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

During the call, they discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.