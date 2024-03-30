               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Discusses With President Of Cote D'ivoire Bilateral Relations, International Issues


3/30/2024 2:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire HE Alassane Ouattara, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Saturday from HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

During the call, they discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.

MENAFN30032024000063011010ID1108039289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search