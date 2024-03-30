PM Modi Pays Fitting Tributes To Bharat Ratna Recipients; Highlights Achievements

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid fitting tributes to the recipients of Bharat Ratna and said that their contributions towards India's progress and development will forever be cherished.

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's highest civilian honour on former Bihar Chief Minister Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, former Prime Ministers, P. V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan.

Taking to his X, PM Modi hailed the four luminaries, highlighting their achievements and sharing profound words of appreciation in their local language as well as in English.

He said that the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur "is a fitting tribute to a stalwart who dedicated his life to social justice and equality" and highlights the values of inclusivity and compassion that are essential to the nation's ethos.

"Known as a champion of the downtrodden, his contributions to the upliftment of the marginalised and his relentless fight for the rights of the backward classes have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Indian society," PM Modi said on X.

Popularly known as Jan Nayak (People's Hero), Karpoori Thakur served two terms as the Chief Minister of Bihar -- first from December 1970 to June 1971, and then from June 1977 to April 1979.

The award was received by his son, Ramnath Thakur.

PM Modi hoped that the Bharat Ratna conferred on agronomist, M.S. Swaminathan, will inspire more people to take up research in agriculture and food security.

Credited for the Green Revolution, Swaminathan is widely admired for his pioneering work and research in the field of genetics and agricultural science, and the award for him was received by his daughter, Nitya Rao.

"His efforts propelled India from struggle to self-sufficiency in food production. May the Bharat Ratna conferred on him inspire more people to take up research in agriculture and food security," the Prime Minister said.

As he witnessed Jayant Chaudhary collecting the award for his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said that the honour to the former PM "is a recognition of his contributions to India's development, particularly in agriculture and rural development."

"I am sure this honour will inspire future generations to uphold the values of hard work, dedication and public service that he epitomised."

Chaudhary Charan Singh was also a freedom fighter who served as the fifth Prime Minister of India and the fifth Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Heaping praises on former PM PV Narasimha Rao, he said that every Indian cherishes what PV Narasimha Rao has done for India.

"He worked extensively to further our country's progress and modernisation. He is also known as a respected scholar and thinker. His contributions will forever be cherished," PM Modi said.

While the four eminent personalities were bestowed the award posthumously, President Murmu will visit BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani's residence and honour him with Bharat Ratna there on Sunday.

On the occasion, many Union Ministers and other dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J. P. Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were present.