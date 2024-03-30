Several People Taken Hostage In Dutch Town

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: Several people have been taken hostage in a town in central Netherlands Saturday, according to police, with houses evacuated and the town centre closed down.

Police said there was currently no reason to suspect a "terrorist motive" for the incident in Ede.

"A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the centre" of the town of Ede, police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

It is not known how many people are being held but local media have reported around four or five people are involved.

Police said they had cleared a cordon around a cafe, with residents of around 150 houses being brought to safety.

The local municipality said on its website that the town centre had been closed off and that riot police and explosives experts were at the scene.

Authorities called on residents to avoid the town centre and train traffic was being diverted.

"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive," police said.

The Netherlands has seen a series of terror attacks and plots but not on the scale of other European countries, such as France or Britain.