Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away After A Heart Attack At 48

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor T. C. Balaji, known by his screen name, Daniel Balaji, passed away at the age of 48 in Chennai.

He predominantly worked in Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

The actor died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kottivakkam. His body was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for last rites.

Daniel, who started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project, 'Marudhanayagam', played a memorable role in Radikaa Sarathkumar's television show 'Chithi'. His portrayal of Daniel earned him the screen name, Daniel Balaji.

He also played the antagonist in Vetri Maaran's 'Polladhavan'. After 'Kaakha Kaakha', he once again collaborated with Gautham Menon for 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', where he played the role of Amudhan with style.

Some of his famous films include Ajith's 'Yennai Arindhaal', Simbu's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai', and Vijay's 'Bigil'. He was last seen in 'Ariyavan'.

Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and penned a note on X (formerly called Twitter).

He wrote: "Such a sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji.”