OPPO Reno11 F 5G Smartphone Launches Globally With Borderless Display And 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera

Reno11 F 5G combines Magnetic Particle Design with Borderless AMOLED Display and 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera.

Available in Palm Green, and Ocean Blue.

Dubai, UAE, March 2024: OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its OPPO Reno11 F 5G smartphone. With vibrant, eye-catching style, a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera and a 120Hz AMOLED Borderless display, Reno11 F 5G is a winning combination of fresh looks and smart experiences.

“The OPPO Reno11 F 5G redefines smartphone experiences with its cutting-edge design and exceptional camera capabilities. It's a testament to OPPO's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.” Says Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA.

Starting March 11th, 2024, OPPO introduces its Send-In Repair services, providing customers with hassle-free phone repairs from the comfort of their homes. With this convenient service customers can easily arrange for a doorstop pickup by contracting the OPPO support team. The service costs only 10AED, with repairs completed within 7 days.

Magnetic Particle Design and a Borderless Screen:

Effortlessly enjoy every moment with Reno11 F 5G's Magnetic Particle Design and immersive screen. Slim and lightweight at just 7.54mm thin and a super-comfortable 177g, long bouts of messaging, gaming, or watching won't leave you with hand fatigue, and Reno11 F 5G is supremely pocket-friendly too.

In Ocean Blue, Reno11 F 5G introduces OPPO's Magnetic Particle Design, with shimmering waves and a glass-like polish. Ocean Blue glistens with azure and white.

In Palm Green Reno11 F 5G layers emerald and deep green tones with subtle sparkle. This color was manufactured with the exclusive OPPO Glow process, which sees tiny sparkling crystals etched at a microscopic level to create a finish that not only shimmers, but also appears soft and smooth.

A stylish Sunshine Ring camera reflects light with an eye-catching flair, and in addition to looking striking, Reno11 F 5G's IP65 splash resistance makes sure it can withstand a downpour without breaking a sweat.

Ready for years of use, Reno11 F 5G is quality tested to handle a staggering 100,000 volume key presses, 200,000 power button presses, and 20,000 instances of plugging in and taking out the USB-C cable. All this means you can be confident Reno11 F 5G won't let you down.

When it's time to power on, Reno11 F 5G's Borderless 120Hz AMOLED Screen beams with its ample 6.7” size and vibrant display technology. An ultra-slim 1.47mm border on either side of the display creates an almost all-screen experience, with its 93.4% screen-to-body ratio for a class-leading, immersive view.

Reno11 F 5G's brilliant 10-bit AMOLED screen beams with quality, showcasing over 1-billion colours for natural-looking gradients, matched with a peak brightness of 1100 nits for true-to-life visuals that shine. Its smooth, 120Hz refresh rate keeps social feeds scrolling with a fluid ease, and with 2160Hz PWM dimming below 90 nits, enjoy a more eye-friendly experience.

When battling overbearing background noise, Reno11 F 5G can crank up your favourite tunes or give quiet tracks a boost with Ultra Volume Mode for 300% volume from the loudspeaker.

With its 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera and 4K recording, Reno11 F 5G is perfect for content capture. A high-resolution 64MP main camera takes detail-rich photos, and with an ultra-wide and dedicated macro camera, it's versatile too.

The star of the show is the 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera that captures pin-sharp photos. And with OPPO's intelligent Night mode and a versatile 25mm wide angle, it's an all-purpose camera you can lean on whatever the lighting. For expansive landscapes, Reno11 F 5G's ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112o field of view.

Reno11F 5G's camera takes portrait imaging beyond hardware with OPPO's Portrait Expert Engine. This process captures tasteful, beautiful photos, combining advanced facial recognition and subject detection, skin tone protection and feature enhancement to create a winning balanced of clarity and soft-focus.

More than a versatile stills camera, Reno11 F 5G also captures 4K Ultra-Clear Video from both the main camera and 32MP selfie camera, so you can record, vlog, post and express yourself without sacrificing quality.

ColorOS 14 for Effortless Work and Play:

So much more than just stylish, the Reno11 F 5G ColorOS 14 experience is exceptional, fusing beauty, security, productivity, reliability, and longevity.

With File Dock, easily save images, text or files for quick drag-and-drop access across your apps. Smart Touch captures images, text, and even text within images from a screenshot with ease. Finally, Smart Image Matting easily, quickly cuts out up to six subjects from a photo and saves the image in File Dock, so you can turn it into a sticker or share it directly with another app.

Go the distance with Reno11 F 5G's long-lasting, large 5000mAh battery, confidently getting you through a full, connected day. And with advanced battery technology, expect impressive battery life even after four years of daily use. When you do need to power up, with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging, Reno11 F 5G can charge to 30% in just 10 minutes and reach 100% in only 48 minutes.

