Datavault AI Taps WBC Partnership To Monetize Global Boxing Fandom



The licensing arrangement grants WBC access to Datavault's full stack of engagement and data-collection technology.

Datavault and the WBC will split all revenue produced from ADIO and IDE-powered event activations evenly between them. Datavault said even modest participation could translate into millions of confirmed user engagements.

Datavault AI (DVLT) announced on Wednesday that it has inked a new agreement with the World Boxing Council (WBC) to transform how boxing's biggest spectacles turn fan activity into monetizable data.

The deal will deploy Datavault's proprietary tools, including ADIO, DataVault, VerifyU, and its IDE platform, to power fan engagement during WBC championship events scheduled through the rest of 2025 and 2026.

Global Broadcast Reach

. The WBC stages fights that air across broadcasting networks, streaming platforms, social media, and live arenas, extending its footprint to more than 170 nations worldwide.

Datavault AI's stock inched 0.5% higher in Wednesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'high' message volume levels.

Turning Engagement Into Revenue

Using mechanisms such as silent ADIO triggers, QR activations, sponsor integrations, contest sign-ups, and other digital confirmations, Datavault converts raw fan behavior into authenticated data assets.

Datavault said even modest participation, for example, 10% of a 40-million-viewer audience, could translate into millions of confirmed user engagements, each with quantifiable commercial value.

“The WBC's global footprint makes it a powerful partner for our ADIO and Information Data Exchange platforms.”

-Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault

Bradley emphasized that the deal gives Datavault the chance to demonstrate how its patented technology works and, just as importantly, to earn money from it across a global sports platform.

