Marelize Isabel Schoeman

I am a tenured Professor in the Department of Criminology and Security Science at the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a PhD in Social Work. In 2022, I received an NRF C2 rating in recognition of my scholarly contributions.

My research focuses on criminal justice, with a strong interest in children in conflict with the law, restorative justice, African justice philosophies, and, more recently, childhood substance use and addiction. I am passionate about bridging research, policy, and practice, and I have led numerous Engaged Scholarship projects in collaboration with NGOs to promote evidence-informed practice and influence policy development.

My career began as a social worker at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), where I developed an interest in preventing and managing recidivism. This became the focus of my DPhil (2004) and led to an invitation to participate in the United States Department of State's prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Since joining UNISA in 2008, I have conducted research for organizations including DCS, the CSIR Crime Prevention Centre, Khulisa, Restorative Justice Centre, NICRO, and SANCA. I have published extensively and presented at national and international conferences, but I measure the true impact of my work in how it drives meaningful policy change and improves practice at community level.

I am open to connecting with academics, practitioners, and policymakers who share an interest in criminal justice reform, restorative justice, or substance use research. If you're passionate about making research matter in practice, I'd be happy to connect and explore opportunities for collaboration.

