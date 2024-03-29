MARU, An NFT Marketplace And Metaverse Hub, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MARU, an NFT marketplace centered around Japan's vibrant nightlife culture. For all CoinW users, the MARU/USDT trading pairs will be officially available for trading on 31st March 2024, at 7:00 (UTC) .







Expanding the NFT Marketplace Landscape

marumaruNFT stands out in the world of NFTs with its unique focus on Japan's cabaret and host club culture. Unlike traditional NFT platforms that predominantly feature celebrities or popular characters, marumaruNFT spotlights the captivating stories of individuals within Japan's esteemed nightlife districts. Through its innovative approach, marumaruNFT aims to provide a platform where creators and fans can converge, exchange unique NFT content, and participate in economic activities through NFT trading.

marumaruNFT is actively developing its platform and expanding its ecosystem. With the recent launch of the NFT marketplace, marumaruNFT aims to attract cabaret and host club agencies as NFT issuers, further enriching the diversity of content available on the platform. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, marumaruNFT is poised to establish itself as a leader in the NFT space, offering unparalleled opportunities for creators and collectors alike.

As marumaruNFT continues to grow and evolve, the project remains committed to its mission of providing unique NFT content and fostering a vibrant community of creators and fans. With its vision to launch a metaverse dedicated to Japan's nightlife districts by late 2025, marumaruNFT is set to transform the landscape of the cabaret and host club market, both in the physical world and in the digital realm.

Tokenomics

At the core of marumaruNFT's ecosystem is its native token, MARU. The MARU token serves as the fuel that powers transactions within the platform, enabling users to purchase, trade, and interact with NFTs seamlessly. With a total issuance of 2,000,000,000 MARU tokens and a current circulation of 300,000,000 MARU tokens, the project demonstrates a robust foundation for growth and sustainability.

About MARU

marumaruNFT is a groundbreaking NFT marketplace that focuses on Japan's nightlife culture, particularly the cabaret and host club scene. By offering unique NFT content centered around the stories of individuals in this vibrant industry, marumaruNFT aims to revolutionize the concept of NFT models and create new opportunities for creators and fans.