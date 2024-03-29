Dubai Ruler Awards Humanitarian Medals To Afghan Businessman And 3 Others

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, bestowed the Order of Humanitarianism on Mirwais Azizi, an Afghan businessman, and three other merchants. The Dubai government named the other three recipients of this honour as Abdul Rahim Zraoni, Nershi Bahwani, and Poutan Manoun.

According to a press release issued by the Dubai government media office on Friday, March 29th, circulated on the social media platform X, these medals are awarded to recognize the philanthropic contributions of these merchants and their involvement in charitable campaigns.

Mirwais Azizi, an Afghan businessman who also owns Azizi Bank, expressed gratitude to the ruler of Dubai on his social media platform X and pledged commitment to cooperate in humanitarian efforts in Dubai once again.

Azizi Bank, established in 2006, emerged as one of Afghanistan's prominent financial institutions, offering various banking services to individuals and businesses nationwide.



With a focus on fostering economic development, the bank played a pivotal role in facilitating access to financial resources, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting infrastructure projects vital for the country's growth.

Moreover, Azizi Bank contributed to the modernization of Afghanistan's banking sector by introducing innovative products and services, including mobile banking, internet banking, and ATM networks, enhancing convenience and accessibility for customers across urban and rural areas.

However, Allegations have emerged against Azizi Bank in Afghanistan, casting doubt on its operations and management. Accusations of financial mismanagement, corruption, and failure to meet regulatory standards have been made. Critics highlight irregular lending, poor risk management, and internal improprieties within the bank.

