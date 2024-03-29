Defence Secretary Inaugurates Hovercraft Maintenance Unit Infrastructure In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited the Indian Coast Guard facilities in Okha, Gujarat and inaugurated the infrastructure for the Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU).

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the hovercrafts are based at Okha and Jakhau for maintaining surveillance in 50 islands in the Area of Responsibility (AoR), Gulf of Kutch, in the shallow water and marshy terrain along the coast of Gujarat.

It said that the facility for HMU will enable timely technical support, upkeep and maintenance of the hovercrafts which in turn will ensure optimum operational availability and keep them in an ever-ready state to meet any operational requirement.

HMU facilities comprise of ACV parking for technical assistance, an office building, a workshop and a maintenance area.

The Defence Secretary was briefed about the upcoming 200 mtr ICG Jetty Construction work at Okha.

The MoD said that the presence of a helipad adds a strategic advantage to various operations in Veraval that includes addressing maritime emergencies, search and rescue missions, and surveillance activities.

ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) was established on December 16, 2009, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. It executes ICG's mandated charter in maritime zones in Gujarat, Daman & Diu.

The ICG is focused on the development of berthing and other infrastructure which underscores, the commitment to equipping with facilities for operating advanced surface and air platforms.

In addition to the recently inaugurated Jetty at Vadinar, ICG is also constructing 100 mtr jetty extension at Porbandar and 125 mtr jetty at Mundra in addition to the 200 mtr jetty at Okha.

The Coast Guard Residential Area (CGRA) at Inaz Village Veraval includes 60 Nos of Married Accommodations, an all-weather Helipad, living Accommodations for Subordinate Officers and Naviks, a parade ground, and a mess. Coast Guard OTM and Married Accommodation at Inaz Village Veraval was inaugurated by Gayatri Aramane.