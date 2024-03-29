Belarus, Azerbaijan Sign Cooperation Roadmap For 2025-2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus have becomestrategic in recent years, Azernews reports,citing the Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Andrey Ravkov, ashe told journalists at the meeting.

"During the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomaticrelations, 10 mutual visits by our presidents have been carriedout. Our legislative base includes 130 agreements in variousfields. Recently, a cooperation roadmap for 2025-2026 was signedbetween Belarus and Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, trade and economic relations between Baku andMinsk are developing dynamically.

"Belarus highly values friendship and mutually beneficialcooperation with Azerbaijan. In addition, inter-parliamentaryrelations are currently deepening," the ambassador added.

Recall that on March 28, the ambassador of Belarus held ameeting with representatives of a number of leading mass mediaoperating in Azerbaijan and presented awards to Azerbaijanijournalists.