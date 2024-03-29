USA Intends To Restart Nuclear Power Plant For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Federal government will allocate a loan of $ 1.5 billionto restart the operation of a nuclear power plant in southwesternMichigan, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

Holtec International, which acquired the 800-megawatt Palisadesnuclear power plant in 2022 with the intention of dismantling it,now plans to restart the plant by 2025. This project has receivedthe support of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden andlocal state authorities. For this purpose, the necessaryinspections, tests and obtaining permission from the U.S. NuclearRegulatory Commission are planned.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, this will be the firstrestarted nuclear power plant in the United States.

The Palisades nuclear power plant, commissioned in 1971 and locatedalong Lake Michigan, was shut down in May 2022. At the moment, theNPP belongs to Holtec International, which has concluded long-termcontracts for the purchase of electricity from two energycooperatives.