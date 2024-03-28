Poland questions general who trained Ukrainians

(MENAFN) The Polish Defense Ministry has initiated a significant probe into Lieutenant General Gromadzinski, commander of the six-nation Eurocorps military force, amid undisclosed concerns regarding his "personal security clearance." In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry announced the recall of Gromadzinski and the commencement of an investigation into the newly surfaced information related to his security clearance. Consequently, Gromadzinski has been relieved of his duties as Eurocorps commander and ordered to return to Poland immediately.



The exact nature of the investigation remains undisclosed, leaving many questions unanswered. Eurocorps, based in Strasbourg, France, comprises troops from six European Union nations and plays a vital role in peacekeeping and training missions for international organizations such as the United Nations, European Union, and NATO.



Before assuming command of Eurocorps last June, Gromadzinski served as an adviser to the chief of general staff of the Polish army. Notably, in recent months, he collaborated with United States military personnel to provide training to Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.



This development follows the unexpected death of Polish Brigadier General Adam Marczak, who previously served at Eurocorps headquarters in Strasbourg until last September. Marczak passed away due to "natural causes" while off duty in Mons, France, adding to the recent upheaval within the Polish military leadership.

