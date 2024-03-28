IIT-K Partners With Defence PSU Gliders India Limited To Focus On Innovation In Healthcare

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur (UP), March 28 (IANS) The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (IIT-K), has signed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement with Gliders India Limited, a leading defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), to drive innovation in the healthcare sector.

Under this CSR collaboration, Gliders India Limited will provide financial assistance and mentorship to startups incubated at SIIC working on advanced medical technologies, digital health solutions, telemedicine applications, and healthcare infrastructure innovations.

The partnership aims to leverage IIT Kanpur's technological prowess combined with Gliders India Limited's industry expertise to develop impactful solutions addressing critical healthcare challenges in India, said an official press release.

Ankush Sharma, Professor-In-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, emphasised the shared mission to drive innovation and said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Gliders India Limited. This collaboration creates a powerful ecosystem where our incubated startups can tap into Gliders India Limited's vast industry experience to translate their innovations into real-world impact."

Gliders India Limited will connect startups with domain experts, industry resources, and market networks, thereby accelerating their growth and commercialisation journeys. The PSU's strategic support will enable these startups to navigate the complex healthcare landscape effectively.

V. K. Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of Gliders India Limited, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Gliders India Limited is committed to positive societal change. Partnering with SIIC allows us to harness innovation's potential and contribute to national well-being by addressing pressing healthcare challenges."

This industry-academia collaboration highlights SIIC, IIT Kanpur's dedication to encouraging synergies between educational institutions, industry players, and government bodies. By combining these strengths, SIIC and Gliders India Limited are poised to make significant strides in transforming healthcare for India and beyond.