Triptii Decodes What Worked In Her 'Animal' Role’S Favour: Her Innocence, Boldness And Ability To Stay Calm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Tritpii Dimri has brought to life several beautiful characters, including Laila from Sajid Ali's 'Laila Majnu' and Qala Manjushree from the film 'Qala'.

However, what gave her the crown of the national crush was Zoya from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

Asked the actress as to what made Zoya such a rage in the country, Triptii told IANS:“The fact that she had the inner strength, the ability to hold it all in, to be able to fight her inner battles and I think it was all part of her back story.”

The actress is glad to see that the audience could connect with Zoya.

“I think that is what made Zoya different from all the other characters I have played on screen. Her innocence, boldness, her ability to stay calm at difficult situations. That's what worked in her favour,” she added.

Triptii is having a successful run post Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

The actress has several films in her kitty including 'Bad Newz', 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.