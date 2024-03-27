Principal® Earns 2024 Energy Star® Partner Of The Year Sustained Excellence Award For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Principal

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 27, 2024 /3BL/ – Principal Asset ManagementSM , through its dedicated real estate investment team, is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the seventh consecutive year.

“The long-standing recognition Principal® receives as an ENERGY STAR award winner underscores our commitment to corporate stewardship, sustainability, and responsible property investment," said Jennifer McConkey, managing director of sustainability and operations, real estate, Principal Asset Management.“We strive to deliver positive financial and sustainability outcomes for our clients and our strong performance over the past seven years is a testament to this work.”

Principal has been an ENERGY STAR partner since 2009 and has earned Partner of the Year status for nine years. Principal continues to integrate energy efficiency and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions into its Pillars of Responsible Investing , the overarching sustainability platform for the firm's dedicated real estate investment team. Principal Real Estate is continuing to implement best practices to reach a target of a 40% reduction in GHG emissions by the year 2035 (compared to a 2019 baseline). In 2023, Principal achieved:



90% of properties are actively benchmarking utility usage.

ENERGY STAR certification at 69 properties – 31 of these were newly certified in the previous twelve months. An average ENERGY STAR score of 88 for certified properties, meaning these properties perform within the top 12% on average of peers across the country.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar/awardwinners .

Learn more about the Principal commitment to responsible property investing .

